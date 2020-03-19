Oprah Winfrey Shuts Down Nasty Rumor

There was a horrible rumor going around the internet, that the Queen of talk show TV was arrested for being apart of a sex trafficking raid.
This nasty rumor sparked by a QAnon Facebook post, states the The Washington Post. The post claimed that the coronavirus was a “covert U.S. intelligence operation” created to cover up the arrests of politicians and celebrities involved in a global sex trafficking ring, which President Trump was trying to dismantle.
QAnon is a pro-Trump conspiracy theory about “deep state” traitors working to bring down the president.
Let this rumor be put to rest.
