Oprah Winfrey Shuts Down Nasty Rumor

There was a horrible rumor going around the internet, that the Queen of talk show TV was arrested for being apart of a sex trafficking raid.

This nasty rumor sparked by a QAnon Facebook post, states the The Washington Post. The post claimed that the coronavirus was a “covert U.S. intelligence operation” created to cover up the arrests of politicians and celebrities involved in a global sex trafficking ring, which President Trump was trying to dismantle.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others. Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this. https://t.co/iavMEmtLe7 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 18, 2020

QAnon is a pro-Trump conspiracy theory about “deep state” traitors working to bring down the president.

Let this rumor be put to rest.

