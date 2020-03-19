Camille Rose Recreates Madam C.J. Walker’s First Haircare Product

With Women’s History Month coming to a close, Camille Rose Naturals is paying homage to Madam CJ Walker. Known for being America’s first self-made millionaire and wealthiest African-American businesswoman, Walker has become a beauty icon in the Black community after creating a line of homemade hair care products inspired by her own experience with scalp issues and hair loss.
Camille Rose’s Wonderful Hair Grower is a perfect treatment for dry scalp and damaged tresses. The product launch is just in time for Netflix’s new limited series starring Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, which premieres tomorrow, March 20th. From the throwback tin packaging with a vintage hue over the brand’s logo to an all-natural vegan based recipe, the Wonderful Hair Grower is perfect to add to your hair care routine and will only be available exclusively on their website for $5.
“It’s imperative to tell the story of Madam C.J. Walker, a black beauty mogul who came before us so that we can see just how strong we are, just how resilient she was and be constantly reminded that no matter the adversity, we can and will overcome,” said Camille Rose Naturals founder Janell Stephens. “Today, we are still fighting for inclusion, and each time we lean into the stories of our past, we lean into a legacy and a power that is unyielding.”
Grab a container of Camille Rose’s Wonderful Hair Grower, here.
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
