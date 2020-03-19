It feels as if the world has been in a constant state of panic and anxiety throughout the entire month of March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of us have been quarantined inside our homes for a week, and the rest of us are still trying to figure out what’s going on. Our regularly scheduled program has been greatly interrupted, and no one knows left from right, up from down.
The CDC has urged folks across the globe to stay inside during the National Emergency in effort to keep people from getting sick. Rumors have even began to surface that the government is planning to impose a National Curfew, but White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a Twitter post “This is not true!” However, several US cities have slowed down to stop the spread of the virus.
For millennials, this is our first time experiencing a global pandemic that we can actually remember and are directly affected by. Sure, we were alive for Y2K, and the Swine Flu and Ebola scares. But the Coronavirus outbreak has reached new levels of worldwide hysteria. So much so that the things that are usually important to us as a Nation have totally been forgotten about, due to COVID. Like today! Do you know that today marked the first day of Spring?
Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing we’ve forgotten about this week. Check out our list below.
Aries SZN
St. Patrick’s Day
Jay Electronica’s Debut Album
Taxes
Utah Earthquake
Everything that has happened before this week.
That Darn ‘Rona: 7 Important Things COVID-19 Made Us All Forget About was originally published on globalgrind.com