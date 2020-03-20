Second Dog has Tested Positive from Coronavirus, After First Dog Dies

There is no word in the U.S. if animals are contracting the Coronavirus, but according to the New York Post has stated that a dog has died from COVID-19. A dog in Hong Kong has passed away after contracting the Coronavirus, the owner was infected with COVID-19,

The 2-year-old German Shepherd — owned by an COVID-19-infected 30-year-old woman in the Pok Fu Lam area — was quarantined at a government facility, according to the South China Morning Post.

There was another dog from the same home, a 4-year-old mixed breed, was also placed on lockdown but tested negative.

The sick puppy’s diagnosis came just three days after the first known dog to test positive for the coronavirus — a 17-year-old Pomeranian — died in Hong Kong after returning home from quarantine.

Along with the canines, four cats are also under quarantine. Their health status wasn’t immediately known.