Stimulus Package UPDATE

Congress cannot seem to agrees on the Stimulus Package that will send $2 trillion to help aid companies and Americans during this crisis.

They can’t agree on the terms on the bill, and the Democrats have blocked the bill twice in the past 24 hours.

“Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slams Democrats over delay in coronavirus relief bill: “Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there.” https://t.co/qM4f9WeH4R pic.twitter.com/eW00zQxMzc — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

So as Americans wait, the big question is will there be a check coming, Welp in my personal Opinion YES, but it is only a matter of When!

The reason for the Bill not being passed is because it put corporations first, and not the American working people.