NOW HIRING: Dollar General Looking to Add 50K More Employees!!!

Dollar Stores On The Rise As The Erosion Of The Middle Class Continues

More people nationwide are shopping and stocking up due to the coronavirus disease that’s been spreading.  As a result, more are shopping at Dollar General among other options.

So with an influx of new customers coming in daily, the popular chain is now on a hiring spree as they are planning to add 50,000 more employees to their store nationwide towards to the end of April.

It is all to help keep up with the demands of COVID-19 as customers are trying to buy as much of whatever they can get their hands on as possible before they end up staying put at their homes.

Want to apply, here is WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland with more information below:

If you’re interested in a job at Dollar General, click here for available openings in each state.

Dollar General says, while the majority of the new roles may be temporary, the company “has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees.”

To read more on Dollar General’s hiring move, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn't anything more than what he's been asking for Ohioans to do already. This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, "You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,".  With this order, the state's essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.  

NOW HIRING: Dollar General Looking to Add 50K More Employees!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

