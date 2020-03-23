Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

Governor Mike DeWine has issued a ‘stay at home’ order for the state of Ohio. With this being the first time that many of us have gone through something of this magnitude, some Ohians are not quite sure if the order means that they should stay at home or show up for work. If your not sure if your job title is considered to be essential or non-essential, here is a breakdown for you.
According to NBC4i.com, The Dept of Homeland Security has released the guidelines as to what industries and their employees are essential.
the following industries are considered essential to the infrastructure of the country:
- Healthcare and public health
- Communications
- Emergency services
- Chemical
- Government facilities
- Critical manufacturing
- Commercial facilities
- Dams
- Defense industrial base
- Energy
- Financial
- Food and agriculture
- Nuclear reactors, materials, and waste
- Information technology
- Transportation systems
- Water
Additionally, DeWine’s stay-at-home order says the following are essential businesses:
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious entities
- Media
- First Amendment protected speech
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial and insurance institutions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades (building and construction tradesmen, plumbers, electricians, etc.)
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
- Educational institutions
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for off-site consumption
- Supplies to allow people to work from home — sales and manufacturing
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations
- Home-based care and services for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Critical labor union functions
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
You can read the governor’s full stay at home order by clicking here.
