When you consider the overwhelming amount of fake news going around in the world it should be no surprise people are hitting their breaking point. Cardi B had a moment the other night and she wants to see receipts.

There are only a couple of online stars truly flourishing during this seemingly never ending health crisis; one is DJ D-Nice and the other is Bardi. Her rant last week quickly went viral prompting a DJ to remix the clip into an iTunes charting song. On Sunday, March 22 Bacalis took to her Instagram live to vent. While it was no surprise she too is suffering from cabin fever she also spilled some conspiracy tea.

To kick things off she expressed her disappointment in the United States government’s action plan. What are ya’ll doing? Are ya’ll going to start spraying sh*t in the streets? Are ya’ll going to take our temperatures?” she asked. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also spoke about the elephant in the room. “I’m starting to feel like ya’ll ni***s is paying niggas to say that they got it. If ya’ll are paying ni***s to say they got it, PAY ME TOO!” she exclaimed.

She then went on to reveal that this world issue is the reason her first single from her long-awaited sophomore album has been delayed. Additionally Bardi wants to get her liposuction surgery done expeditiously so she is trending correctly for the summer. Can you blame her though?

You can see her go off in the clip.

Photo: WENN.com

A Bish Is Scared: Cardi B Think Celebs Are Being Paid To Say They’re Sick? [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: