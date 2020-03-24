CLOSE
Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In Mankind [Video]

Shaquille O’Neal has always been down to give us a laugh even if it costs him some embarrassment. This one right here might take the cake in being the worst one of them all.

Shaq recently joined Lil Boosie’s social distance IG live (if you know you know) and gave everyone a glimpse on what appears to be his toes. Superman even shined them up for us to see and splashed some water on them bad boys. You might lose your appetite seeing this so brace yourself.

Shaq pulled up to #boosie live

Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In Mankind [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

