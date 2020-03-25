Quarantine Cuteness! 5-Year-Old Hosts Birthday Party With Imaginary Friends

A Texas family showed how you can still celebrate important milestone birthdays even if it falls during “The Great Quarantine of 2020.”

Brittney Bush-Rudd, a resident of Mansfield, a suburb outside of Dallas, Texas, tweeted a photo of her daughter Jacey “Cece” Rudd having the time of her life during her recent fifth birthday on March 19.

“It’s her birthday! And we are making it the best we can by staying positive, hopeful and happy!” Bush-Rudd wrote. “We’re practicing #socialdistancing but all other imaginary friends are here to turn up!!!”

It’s Her Birthday! And we are making it the Best we can by Staying Positive, Hopeful, and Happy! We’re practicing #socialDistancing, But All of her Imaginary friends are here to turn UP!!! #HappyBirthdayCece #QuarantineCutie pic.twitter.com/ncSuT0W6wk — brittney Bush-Rudd (@brittneyBush1) March 19, 2020

Jacey can be seen surrounded by her pink party decor with a huge smile on her face as she holds a can of Lysol.

Her original party consisted of a bowling and arcade outing, made complete with a weekend trip to Legoland and a few Barbie doll purchases. Bush-Rudd told the New York Post that she was forced to call off the celebration with Jacey’s friends due to the fact that across the globe families are self-quarantining because of the coronavirus.

Bush-Rudd shared the decision to cancel was hard for a variety of reasons.

“This year has been very big for her because she has a speech disability. She has made a lot more sounds in school and is learning to speak better,” she said. “We’re just so happy that she enjoys school and has a lot of friends there.”

But although the party would be small, she decided to go forth with celebrating her baby girl. Jacey’s guest list included her imaginary friend “Wendy,” which is also the name of one of her friends at school.

“She and the imaginary Wendy watch ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ before going on the bus to school to see the real Wendy,” Bush-Rudd said. “But I think the invisible Wendy is named after the show because she tries saying her ‘How you doing’ catchphrase.”

In the VIP section along with Jacey and Wendy, was her mom and older sister Jillian. The group enjoyed a Sara Lee cake from the grocery store, and Jacey’s grandmother cooked chicken. The experience made Bush-Harris appreciative of the moment.

“It really made our whole family realize that life is about the small stuff,” Bush-Rudd continued. “Everything we did wasn’t much, but she liked it anyway. A kid is thanking you for Lysol and a doll!”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Quarantine Cuteness! 5-Year-Old Hosts Birthday Party With Imaginary Friends was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com