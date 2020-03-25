CLOSE
The 614
Home

Will The Black Community Survive the Impact of COVID-19? Resources and Info on How to Make it

Pastor Yaves Ellis and Pastor Taelor Gray

Source: yellis / yellis

Everyone is talking about COVID-19 but have we talked about the longstanding impact the virus will have on the black community? Pastor Yaves Ellis and Pastor Taelor Gray sit down and deal with some hard questions concerning COVID-19 and underserved populations, as well as layout some of the resources that you can utilize right now during this time of crisis. From unemployment benefits, hunger relief, and even early release from prison, get updated on how COVID-19 will impact you and your community.

 

Below we’ve gathered some local resources to help you through this trying time.

NEED FOOD
 

Kroger Community Pantry

Foodbank Main Number: 614-277-3663

Address: 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Hours: 

  • Monday – CLOSED (for restocking/packing)
  • Tuesday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. AND 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Thursday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Friday – 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Saturday – 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Sunday – CLOSED
MID-OHIO KITCHEN’S SOUTHSIDE ROOTS CAFE

South Side Roots switched its cafe model to the distribution pre-packaged boxes while this rule is in effect. We are handing out pre-packaged, carry-out meals by the Reeb Avenue Center’s gymnasium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekly Community Dinners are also served as grab-and-go on Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Services for the homeless population

As part of the Community Shelter Board’s efforts to de-concentrate homeless populations in same shelter, the downtown YMCA – beginning tomorrow – will host 200 men in their facility in addition to the 320 homeless men already in residence.  The Mid-Ohio Kitchen will prep and deliver 1,650 daily meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner – that will connect 550 emergency homeless and residents to meals.

BENEFITS 

What to do if you already receive benefits to make sure you can continue to receive them? 

A: You can check on the status of an existing case, submit verification documents and sign up for text message notifications online through the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal at www.ssp.benefits.ohio.gov

Q: What should people do if they need benefits now?

A: Franklin County Job and Family Services does not process unemployment insurance claims… For those, please visit http://www.unemployment.ohio.gov or call 1-877-644-6562.

Residents who need food assistance (SNAP), cash assistance or Medicaid can apply or check on the status of an existing application by visiting www.benefits.ohio.gov or calling 1-844-640-OHIO… That’s 1-844-640-64-46.

Our Opportunity Centers are still open, but under reduced hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon)… We have limits on a number of customers who can be served at once… We know it is inconvenient, but these are measures to help protect the health of both our customers and employees. Remember, you do not need to apply in-person… Skip the trip and call 1-844-640-6446 or visit www.benefits.ohio.gov.

QUESTIONS ABOUT FORECLOSURES OR EVICTIONS: 

Judge Stephen McIntosh – Stephan_mcintosh@fccorts.org

QUESTIONS ABOUT PENDING CASES OR COURT DATES 

Judge James Green

JamesZygreen@aol.com

INFORMATION ON JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER  

Judge Terri Jameson

Terri_Jamison@fccourts.org

 

RELATED STORY:   Columbus and the Coronavirus; An Urban One Forum

 

 

Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

11 photos Launch gallery

Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

Continue reading Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

[caption id="attachment_847458" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: BLACK AND MOBILE / BLACK AND MOBILE[/caption] When in self quarantine there are only so many things you can do while inside. If you are shopping then consider spending your coins the melanin way. As the world continues to feverishly wash their hands and try to drown out their worries the economy continues to suffer. With no cure for Coronovirus in sight some Americans across the country are spending their money just on the necessities and some more fortunate individuals are treating themselves to their best life possible while on this paid vacation from work. If you fall into the latter category or just want to indulge in all the sales stemming from the unavoidable cabin fever but want to support Black businesses keep reading. Luckily, HipHopWired.com has done all the work for you with an extensive collection of fashion and service brands that will help you secure items that will make staying inside much easier and ensure you shop Black. Photo: McBride Wines

 

Will The Black Community Survive the Impact of COVID-19? Resources and Info on How to Make it  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close