CLOSE
National
HomeNationalNews & Gossip

Lil Kim Album to Produced by Tory Lanez

Lil Kim

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

The Queen Bee is looking to add some good music to our playlist sometime soon. She has three platinum albums, and the last album she dropped titled 9 in 2019 did pretty decent.

Lil Kim is looking to shake things up and relate to her younger audience, so its only right she gets a producer who us Millennials relate to, and thats the genus himself Tory Lanez.

Now a tad bit of shade I have to throw at Tory is WE KNOW ya boy copies the music and sound of other artist so lets hope that he doesn’t put Lil Kim onto his ways.

Celebrate One Women’s Brunch along with Radio One
Celebrate One Women's Brunch
30 photos

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close