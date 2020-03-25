Where is Our Stimulus Checks?

It may be TAX Time, and all but a lot of people are feeling the heat of being laid off, due to the Ohio Stay At Home Order. If the job is NOT Essential than employees have been sent home. Well, how do they expect everyone to pay their bills an keep food on the table.

Congress ha been working on a STIMULUS PACKAGE for the last week and a half. This stimulus package will send aid to families and businesses who are losing out financially to this coronavirus crisis.

When can we expect checks, you ask. As of now probably not till MAY, although he President and Treasury are working hard to get checks to be out by April 6th.

Under this draft bill, Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400, and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17.

Payments will change for this individuals who have an adjusted gross incomes of more than $75,000, and those making more than $99,000 would not qualify at all.

For couples making over that amount, well its a No Brainer.

As soon as we get word on a date we will let you know! ASAP