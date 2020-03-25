Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request For Early Released Due To COVID-19 Denied

The judge enforces the rapper to finished his 2-year sentence in prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine tried but failed getting out of prison early using the coronavirus as his reasoning.

According to NY Daily News, Manhattan Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer said he was sympathetic that the “GUMMO” rapper has asthma, which can be dangerous if he was to contract COVID-19. However, it didn’t meet the requirement for an early release.

“At the time of sentencing, however, the Court did not know and could not have known that the final four months of Mr. Hernandez’s sentence would be served at a time of a worldwide pandemic to which persons with asthma, like Mr. Hernandez, have heightened vulnerability,” Engelmayer wrote in his 3-page response.