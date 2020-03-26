Slim Thug Talks Dealing With Coronavirus After Diagnosis: “I Feel Good”

On Tuesday (Mar 24) after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Slim Thug took to his Instagram to share the truth about staying safe and how even when you feel like you’re the most protected––you’re still vulnerable.

Since receiving the diagnosis from his personal doctor, Slim Thug outlined the importance of getting tested. During an exclusive interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box, Thugga expounded on everything leading up to his diagnosis and what finally led to him being tested.

“I got tested on Monday and got my results back on Tuesday,” Slim said. “I think because I had access to my personal doctor and the only way they let me take the test is because I said I had symptoms. You gotta have shortness of breath and your fever gotta be high. If you’re young, they’re just gonna tell you to stay at home and sit this out because they don’t want to waste tests.”

Slim did say he went to the rodeo around the 28th and the barbershop but all of his other travels have been to the grocery store and the house. As far as the rumor goes that celebs are being paid to tell people they have the virus, Slim put that to bed as well.

“On my kids, nobody has paid me to do this. That’s goofy,” he said. “I see a lot of people saying that and it’s dumb. I don’t get it, why would I get paid for this?”

