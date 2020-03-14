LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During a meeting of Congress, Congresswoman Porter gives the hard facts to CDC Director, Dr. Redfield, about Corona Virus testing. She informed him the average cost for a test is about 1,331 dollars and the average american can not even afford this bill that includes an additional 400 dollars in charges. Congress Woman Porter basically forced Dr. Redfield to allow anyone regardless of having health insurance or not to be able to get tested for the Corona Virus. She haggled him about wanting to know if he wanted to know of every person that has the virus or not. A savage tactic by Congress Woman Porter got her the result she wanted.

Free Corona Virus Testing was originally published on joycolumbus.com