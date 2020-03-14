LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This week with all of the event shut downs across the world the Stellar Awards was no exception to the trend. It’s official, the 35th Annual Stellar Awards has been postponed until this summer. The COVID-19 virus is having global impact that could make us lose sight of who really has the power. The Stellar Awards committee is looking forward to celebrating this milestone year healthy and safely. We at joy 107.1 want to make sure not only that you stay encouraged but you stay informed. Here is information on how you can stay up to date:

For more information and the latest updates on the Coronavirus text the word CORONA614 to 60796 any time of day. Text messages and data rates may apply.

Stellar Awards Postponed Until This Summer was originally published on joycolumbus.com