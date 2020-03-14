CLOSE
Coronavirus
Stellar Awards Postponed Until This Summer

Stellar Awards

This week with all of the event shut downs across the world the Stellar Awards was no exception to the trend. It's official, the 35th Annual Stellar Awards has been postponed until this summer. The COVID-19 virus is having global impact that could make us lose sight of who really has the power. The Stellar Awards committee is looking forward to celebrating this milestone year healthy and safely. We at joy 107.1 want to make sure not only that you stay encouraged but you stay informed. Here is information on how you can stay up to date:

For more information and the latest updates on the Coronavirus text the word CORONA614 to 60796 any time of day.  Text messages and data rates may apply.

 

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.    

 

All Corona Updates

Corona in Columbus

 

 

Stellar Awards Postponed Until This Summer  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

