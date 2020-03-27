At least 82,401 people in the United States have been infected with coronavirus, according to yesterday’s count by Johns Hopkins. That is a larger number than any other nation in the world, although Italy and China have only slightly lower levels of infection. An estimated 1,180 deaths have been recorded nationwide as of late yesterday.

According to Axios, at a press conference Thursday, President Trump attributed the U.S. overtaking China to ramped up testing, before casting doubt on whether the Chinese government is reporting accurate numbers.

You can track the virus state by state by clicking here.

U.S. Leads World in Coronavirus Numbers! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: