Mask On: Future Donates Masks To Hospitals Coronavirus Pandemic

Future and his FreeWishes Foundation have teamed up with a local Atlanta sewing collective to create masks for hospital workers and coronavirus patients amid shortages caused by the pandemic.

Many hospitals across the country are experiencing shortages of medical equipment and supplies which includes surgical masks that prevent infected patients from potentially spreading the virus to others.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every facet of the world and created a crisis that no one could have imagined a few weeks ago,” the foundation said in a news release. “As most people adapt to the new normal of staying quarantined to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege. In addition, they do not even have enough supplies to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.”

Future has partnered with Atlanta Sewing Style through his FreeWishes Foundation for the #MaskOn campaign. He said the #MaskOn campaign will look to create more than 500 masks.

“It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, Future’s sister and co-founder of the foundation.

