Nintendo Switch Sold Out Everywhere!!!

Add the Nintendo Switch to the long list of things sold out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing, self quartine, and stay-home orders have the popular gaming device hard to get unless you want to pay a pretty penny to grab one.

Even Amazon is sold out of the Nintendo Switch which means individual sellers are gouging prices.

According to Forbes, the Switch which is also sold out at GameStop and BestBuy, are being sold for more than $130-$250 of the MSRP of $299.99.

Digital Trends suggests that the Nintendo Switch Lite is much easier to find right now, with many major retailers listing it as in stock and ready to ship. You won’t have to pay a premium for the boiled-down Target Switch Lite, either: Both Target and Walmart have it for $199, and Kohl’s has a fantastic bundle for only $245.

