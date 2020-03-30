A Coronavirus Vaccine to be Tested in September

The coronavirus has swept the world, and scientist have just discovered that this deadly disease now has 8 strains. As hospitals an healthcare workers become overwhelmed, social distancing has been pushed to end a little later to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some states are on lockdown, and even have a travel advisory ban in place.

The question at hand is, when can we expect a vaccine?

According to CNN Health Jacquelines Howard, Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson plans to initiate human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate by September.

“The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible,” Johnson & Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in the press release on Monday.

