5 Years After Beating Cancer Leah Still Wants To Be A Doctor

It’s the 2 words Devon and Leah Still have wanted to say for 5 years, and now it’s finally here, Leah’s CANCER FREE!!! And, she tells TMZ Sports that she has big goals to achieve!

In 2014 Leah’s battle with neuroblastoma became a national story. The Cincinnati Bengals donated jersey sales to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; Ellen DeGeneres and so many others also contributed.

TMZ caught up with Leah and Devon to find out how it feels to be cancer free. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I felt great and I was really happy, but I was also sad that I couldn’t celebrate it like how we usually do every year,” Leah tells us. “But, I was also very happy because my dad cooked my favorite meal.”

Now that the fight is over, the Stills say they’re hoping to help others win their battles with cancer.

“Leah’s battle with cancer is over, but our fight against cancer is not over,” Devon tells us. “We’re going to continue our foundation, the Still Strong Foundation, where we financially assist other families who are battling cancer with their household bills.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Moving forward, Leah has big goals for her life ahead …saying she’s hoping to take over the Oval Office one day.

“I have a lot of ’em, but my two main one is to become president and help the homeless. Also, become a doctor and help kids with cancer.”

As for Devon, he says his playing days are over … but he’s more than satisfied being a soccer dad!!

20 Breast Cancer Myths 17 photos Launch gallery 20 Breast Cancer Myths 1. Myth: Exposing a tumor to air during surgery causes cancer to spread 1 of 17 2. Myths: Women with small breast have a lower chance of getting breast cancer Source:Getty 2 of 17 3. Myth: Breast implants can raise the risk of getting breast cancer 3 of 17 4. Myth: Every women has a 1-in-8 chance of getting breast cancer Source:Getty 4 of 17 5. Myth: If you're at risk of getting breast cancer there isn't much you can do. Source:Getty 5 of 17 6. Myth: Wearing antiperspirant can increase the risk of breast cancer. 6 of 17 7. Myth: You can't get cancer after a mastectomy 7 of 17 8. Myth: Your father's family history of breast cancer doesn't affect you as much as your mothers. 8 of 17 9. Myth: Getting annual mammograms exposes you to radiation that can cause breast cancer. Source:Jupiterimages/Getty Images 9 of 17 10. Myths: Needle biopsies can disturb cancer cells and cause them to spread to other parts of the body. 10 of 17 11. Myth: Breast cancer is the, second leading cause of death in the nation after heart disease. Source:Getty 11 of 17 12. Myth: If your mammography report is negative, there is nothing to worry about. 12 of 17 13. Myth: Hair straighteners can cause cancer in African American women Source:Getty Images 13 of 17 14. Myth: Fertility treatments increase the risk of getting breast cancer. Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. Myth: Living near power lines can cause breast cancer. 15 of 17 16. Myth: Having an abortion increases the risk of breast cancer. Source:Getty 16 of 17 17. Myth: Breast cancer is preventable Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Breast Cancer Myths 20 Breast Cancer Myths Here are 20 common myths that are associated with breast cancer.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

5 Years After Beating Cancer Leah Still Wants To Be A Doctor was originally published on blackamericaweb.com