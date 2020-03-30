Wellness Week: How to Create A Spa Day At Home During Quarantine

The pandemic is leaving everyone stressed, uptight, or stuck in the house bored. Your timeline is filled with coronavirus updates or families doing Tik Toks and by now you’re looking for things to do. Instead of wasting your days by just working and scrolling while practicing social distancing, plan your own wellness week.

Your week can be filled with activities that should feel refreshing and give you a “pick me up” feeling for you and the family. Today we’re going to have our own spa day within the comfort of our homes to kick off the week! Here are some ways you can create a spa-like ambiance in your home:

Create a soothing atmosphere.

Everyone loves a good spa for the relaxing atmosphere, of course, so we have to create this. Set the tone for your room and your bathroom to emulate the experience. Turn on your shower on the highest setting to create a sauna-like feeling, grab your favorite candles, and dim the lights. It’s not relaxing if you don’t add drinks, so your favorite champagne or tea is definitely on the must-haves list! Make sure that you’re in your comfy clothes and you have that good vibes playlist together and ready to go.

Make DIY treatments.

When you go to the spa, you’re most likely to get a massage, get a body scrub, or a facial. Between your kitchen and your bath necessities, you can use products to pamper and give yourself spa treatments. Put on a good face mask, soak in the bath, or you and your partner can give massages. You can create body scrubs from natural ingredients like green tea, honey, coffee beans, coconut oil, and more. Drop some essential oils in your bath to create that aromatherapy and try to completely forget about being stuck in the house.

Pamper yourself with your normal maintenance.

Since the government is ordering rules, you probably can’t go out to get your hair, nails, eyebrows, or toes done. Usually, your regular upkeep seems to be a drag, but since you have nothing but time, add these normal tasks to your spa day and have fun with it! Handle your own appointments at your new at-home spa and take your time. Bring out that gel nail polish, your deep conditioner, and tweezers and do your typical beauty treatments. You never know, you may find a new hobby or passion!

Though this may be a time of unpredictability, you can make peace with yourself and create something to look forward to in the house. It may take a little effort but the end result is priceless.

Let us know how your spa day goes and stay safe!

