Tammy Rivera Says She’s A ‘Ride-Or-Die’ After Testifying For Waka Flocka

Mean while he has no worries he know mama got him! No matter how much shit I talk 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zHamyq7A8Y — TammyRivera Malphurs (@MzFlame_86) March 29, 2020

It seems like Tammy Rivera can never please anybody when it comes to her marriage with Waka Flocka. She tells the world today that she doesn’t give a damn either.\

Many people criticized Rivera after the last episode of the couple’s new show “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,” on WeTV. She testified for her husband’s defense for the gun charge he was facing back in 2017. Waka (real name Juaquin Malphurs) was arrested for possession of a gun that wasn’t registered to him. Rivera states it was her gun and that she and her husband are both registered gun owners and are married.

Enough is enough!! It’s crazy the amount of woman that can talk down on me instead of saying.. Damn Tammy I know you been through a lot just work on getting better instead this old miserable winches rather say I’m not worthy of being a wife/woman?!! Damn lmao — TammyRivera Malphurs (@MzFlame_86) March 29, 2020

That’s what you took from it.. I stood up for my husband in a situation he was innocent in.. yes I’m very proud of that when weak as woman like you think more about what others think I’m thinking of protecting my family that’s what a WIFE DO! — TammyRivera Malphurs (@MzFlame_86) March 29, 2020

It’s not dry snitching when it’s the truth it’s public records nigga it was my piece! Plus my husband is licensed to carry now! GROWTH! — TammyRivera Malphurs (@MzFlame_86) March 29, 2020

Some people thought she was dumb to take the fall for her husband. Tammy states that she holds hers down!

“Don’t talk to me about being a real WIFE!!! I hold mines down period! He knows wassup! #tammyandwaka #WTF…it’s the truth it’s public records n*gga it was my piece! Plus my husband is liscensed to carry now! GROWTH!”

Would you have done the same thing as Tammy Rivera? Let us know below!

Source: The Jasmine Brand