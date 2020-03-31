Tammy Rivera Says She’s A ‘Ride-Or-Die’ After Testifying For Waka Flocka

Waka got a ride-or-die chick for real.
It seems like Tammy Rivera can never please anybody when it comes to her marriage with Waka Flocka. She tells the world today that she doesn’t give a damn either.\
Many people criticized Rivera after the last episode of the couple’s new show “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,” on WeTV. She testified for her husband’s defense for the gun charge he was facing back in 2017. Waka (real name Juaquin Malphurs) was arrested for possession of a gun that wasn’t registered to him. Rivera states it was her gun and that she and her husband are both registered gun owners and are married.
Some people thought she was dumb to take the fall for her husband. Tammy states that she holds hers down!
“Don’t talk to me about being a real WIFE!!! I hold mines down period! He knows wassup! #tammyandwaka #WTF…it’s the truth it’s public records n*gga it was my piece! Plus my husband is liscensed to carry now! GROWTH!”
Would you have done the same thing as Tammy Rivera? Let us know below!
Source: The Jasmine Brand