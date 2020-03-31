This morning we were joined by Dr. Ian Smith who was here to help clear some things up regarding the coronavirus, plus giving us some healthy tips to maintain during quarantine as well as which foods you should be eating to help strengthen your immune system.

He stresses the importance of social distancing and why it can help slow down the spread of the virus, as well as some solutions for face masks if you must go out in public for groceries or work. President Trump announced another 30 days of social distancing guidelines that will last through April, so it’s more important than ever to start practicing healthy steps required to avoid COVID-19.

Dr. Ian Smith On The Importance Of Social Distancing + Which Foods Help Boost The Immune System [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com