It’s been a full year since the shocking murder of Nipsey Hussle and while Twitter mourns the memory of the Hip-Hop artist, TIDAL will be doing their part to pay homage to Nip.

Beginning at 9am, Tidal will be hosting an 18 hour free livestream which will feature feature exclusive performances from shows such as TIDAL X: Nipsey Hussle, tributes from J Cole, Big Sean and Roddy Rich as well as the 10 rings documentary and episodes of TIDAL’s original content series, Car Test, Side Hustle and Rap Radar.

We mean if you’re hunkered down at home with nothing to do, why not take advantage of the situation Tidal is presenting to you, right?

Aside from the programming, members will be able to enjoy some exclusive playlists featuring the late-great Nipsey Hussle and even read a special essay outlining how his death changed the Hip-Hop landscape.

Peep the playlists and livestream below and bask in the talent that belonged to one Nipsey Hussle.

TIDAL Pays Homage To Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle With 18 Hour Free Livestream was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 22 hours ago

