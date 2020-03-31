Da Brat is in love and she finally doesn’t care who knows.

On Friday (Mar 27), while at work on air at The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat opened up bout her love life and girlfriend after recently confirming that she’s in a relationship with Miracle Drops mogul Jesseca Dupart. While speaking with her co-hosts on the hit radio show, Brat revealed that she hid her sexuality when she came onto the scene, because people weren’t as accepting as they are today.

“I guess I should say something about it since this is the show that I’m on and everybody else talking about,” Da Brat said. “I’ve always been an advocate for privacy, pretty much to protect the interest of the other party, because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that come with it, it can break you. I’ve been talked about for way over 20 years so I’m kinda conditioned for it and my coat of armor is pretty thick so I’ve learned what to say and what not to say in the battles that I decide to choose to fight, which most of the time I just stay silent and let people speculate.”

Da Brat also noted that she never intended to be public with her love life, ever, until Dupart showed her what unconditional love was all about.

“I’ve never confirmed anything because you know in the ’90s it wasn’t cool back in the day,” Da Brat continued. “But when you get blessed and somebody, when you weren’t even looking for nobody, love you like you never been loved before, it’s like a whole different experience… She loves me from my hair follicles down to my toenails. She inspires me. She believes in me. She motivates me. She accepts me for who I am. My past, my faults, my mistakes. We can talk about any and everything… and on top of that, she spoils me.”

Check out the video below.

Da Brat Opens Up About Relationship, Why She Kept Love Life Hidden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: tffhthewriter Posted March 31, 2020

Also On Power 107.5: