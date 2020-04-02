Buckeye’s Kaleb Wesson Declares for NBA draft

Ohio State men’s basketball center Kaleb Wesson has announced he will forgo his senior year and enter the NBA draft.

Wesson, who averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in his junior season made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

In his message, Wesson thanked the fans, his teammates and coaches.

The former Westerville South standout said he’ll be signing with an agent, but he can still maintain his college eligibility until June 3. At that point, he must decide whether or not he’ll stay in school.

