Say What??? Tory Lanez’s New Video Is Hosted By Pornhub

Tory Lanez has definitely been keeping us entertained during this lockdown with his crazy wild Quarantine Radio. The Toronto rapper has had guests from 21 Savage, Chris Brown, French Montant and Drake.

Tory is now looking to expand on the social media success announcing Wednesday that he’s set to release a new music video for “Still be Friends: with G-Eazy and Tyga.

According to Tory Lanez, it will be the first-ever music video hosted by adult entertainment website Pornhub.

Tory Lanez revealed that the new video will premiere this week, featuring a ton of models from Vixen.

Speaking of Pornhub, the site is fighting on the frontline and encouraging people to stay at home during the global health crisis and offering its Premium service for free. Maybe that might encourage some to sit still.

