Melanie Fiona Shows Off Dramatic Hair Cut

While Kenya Moore may be contemplating cutting her hair, Melanie Fiona went ahead and chopped off inches of her long black locks and now she’s rocking a bomb lob.

According to Fiona, who cut her own hair, she’s been wanting to pick up the shears for over a year. However, she kept letting outside obstacles get in her way. She woke up, during the quarantine, with clear intentions and did the chop!

“So a couple weeks ago, I woke up with clear intention,” she captioned video showing her rocking two long pigtails before snipping off the ends. “To energetically move along the process I have felt so stagnated by, and to do something to empower myself without needing anyone’s permission or validation. I TOLD NO ONE. Not a single person. This was solely for me. – an exercise in empowerment, breaking cycles, energetic release, and rebirth.”

Fiona isn’t the only celeb to pick up the scissors during this quarantine, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi clipped her curly bangs.

Fiona has taken time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health as well as enjoy motherhood. During a panel at CurvyCon in 2019, she revealed she was struggling to maintain her grammy award winning singing voice. Doctors couldn’t identify a physical problem with her vocal cords when she realized she was storing the pain from heartbreak in her most valued place.

“I realized I was storing all of this disappointment from heartbreak, disappointment from how I thought my career should have been going at that time. … I had a physical reaction to it.”

Since healing, Fiona has found a sense of peace.

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 40 mins ago

