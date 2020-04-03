CLOSE
Apply Now! Over 11K Jobs Available in Ohio During This Crisis

 

Thousands of Ohioans have lost their job in the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a record number of people to apply for unemployment benefits.

But despite the loss of many jobs, the state of Ohio has launched a new job portal because there are several companies across the state that need workers immediately.  People looking for work can now search for a job in a specific area and apply on this new site.  Currently, there are over eleven thousand jobs available across the state.  If you are an employer looking for workers you can also register your positions there.

To apply or list your job opening, click here

