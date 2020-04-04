Ciara And Russell Wilson Donating 10 Million Meals To People Struggling During The Coronavirus

Ciara and Russell Wilson are donating an amazing amount of meals to a non-profit to help fight off hunger as the U.S. continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic by donating 10 million meals to nonprofit Feeding America.

The superstar couple is working with the organization and private jet company Wheels Up for Meals Up, after millions of Americans were left in short food supplyamid the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the CNBC show Squawk Box, National Football League (NFL) star Russell explained: “We started doing our research, Ciara and I, and we found out that Feeding America is such a great program.

