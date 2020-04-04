CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

According to Harris County jail records, Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter Iyanna, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Per TMZ, the incident occurred after Mayweather got into it with the mother of one of NBA Youngboy‘s children.

Mayweather arrived at a rental property that belongs to Youngboy where the rapper and another woman, Lapttra Jacobs were. Mayweather announced herself as Youngboy’s fiancée and told Jacobs that she should leave.

The pair began arguing in the kitchen when Mayweather allegedly pulled out two knives and stabbed Jacobs after Jacobs stepped towards her. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story.

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy's Baby Mama  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

