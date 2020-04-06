CINCINNATI: Despite Governor Mike DeWine ordering the state of Ohio to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large “block party” like gathering took place in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood behind the Shell gas station near Walnut and Liberty around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, April the 4th.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The stay at home order is in place for the entire state of Ohio until May 1st but some Cincinnati residents were on streaming live on social media saying “We don’t give a (expletive) about that this is how we celebrate our Coronoavirus.”. People in the video can be seen standing on cars, dancing, drinking and more before Cincinnati police broke up the gathering. According to WLWT, Cincinnati police said, “We are making every effort to investigate this gathering, as well as the person who created the video that blatantly disregards Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic,”
No arrest were made, but CPD is saying officers are “exploring various options” for future disciplinary action such as fines or arrest. Cincinnati City Council member posted on his Facebook page that extra security measures are being put in place to keep people safe during the pandemic including temporarily shutting down streets.
RELATED STORY: DIY :: Make Your Own Face Masks With Items You Already Have At Home!
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Idris Elba1 of 6
2. Rudy Gobert2 of 6
3. Emmanuel Mudiay3 of 6
4. Tom Hanks4 of 6
5. Rita Wilson5 of 6
6. Donovan Mitchell6 of 6
The Latest:
- Lil Jon Vs T-Pain…… The VS Battles Are Taking Over Social Media
- And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
- Coronavirus Party in Ohio Goes Viral
- Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James’ Isolation Curls Are Poppin’
- How Sway??? Tiger at Bronx Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19
- Can You Really Grow Your Hair Longer With Diatomaceous Earth?
- #QuarantineDiaries: Jada Pinkett-Smith Wants To Know How To Remove Her Broken Acrylic Nails Without Acetone
- Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of Having A Miscarriage
- DIY :: Make Your Own Face Masks With Items You Already Have At Home!
- Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama
Coronavirus Party in Ohio Goes Viral was originally published on wiznation.com