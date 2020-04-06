Like many of us, Gabrielle Union is rocking her natural hair around the house while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. The forever youthful actress showed off her natural curls on Instagram with a caption that alluded to her working on her own hair products, perhaps?

“When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon…,” she captioned the video using the hashtag #InTheLab. Does this mean we can be expecting Gabby to go down the same lane as her friend Taraji, who released her TPH line with Target?

In another photo series, Gabby shows off her curls while baby Kaavia rides her back and flaunts her own curly fro. “See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles”

Gabby isn’t the only celeb lady to show off their bare face and natural hair during the quarantine. Check out these bare face beauties or these ladies rocking their corona hair.

RELATED STORIES:

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Taraji P. Henson’s Red Wet Rod Set Is Poppin’

The “Wig, Braids, Natural Hair” Challenge Is The Perfect Middle Finger To Snoop

Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James’ Isolation Curls Are Poppin’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: