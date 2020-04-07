Dont Rush Challenge from your Radio Baes!!

The Don’t Rush tik tok challenge has been keeping us entertained as it shows, a man by himself and in the next clip him with his woman, or a WNBA player goes from cozy to classy.
Although we cant go anywhere we can still show that we got it, right? Well thats exactly what everyone who ha participated in the calling has been doing. One minute were all looking regular to the the t than we are popping and shinning.
Catch some Don’t Rush Challenges Below.
View this post on Instagram
We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! 🥵 Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special. #DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Edition @flawsofcouture @imanijahaan @itsdanidmc @ravey_baby @simonemariposa @na0__ @miatheboss @darkskindchk @jaybraun @gabifresh Edited by @na0__ *I do not own the rights to this song*
View this post on Instagram
Who said having a “face for radio” was a bad thing? 🧐 Whether in-studio or from the closet, these quarantine cuties are essential personnel and handling business, mmkay! Your favorite #RadioBaes have joined forces for the #DontRushChallenge 💕💅🏾 Drop the 🎧 and show us some love. . . @KrisKaylin @vonyettaisnow @Tradiawiththetea @vickyroeradio @LILDonAIR @starring_chelsea @manimillss @nina_1913 @bluonair @ayeeedubb @eliseonair @thedopedixon @what_shayna_say @bellaraeonair @kolaonair @ontheairwithash . . . . . #radio #media #radiopersonality #columbus #ohio #Nashville #TN
More Tik Tok challenges can be found HERE