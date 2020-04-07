Dont Rush Challenge from your Radio Baes!!

The Don’t Rush tik tok challenge has been keeping us entertained as it shows, a man by himself and in the next clip him with his woman, or a WNBA player goes from cozy to classy.

Although we cant go anywhere we can still show that we got it, right? Well thats exactly what everyone who ha participated in the calling has been doing. One minute were all looking regular to the the t than we are popping and shinning.

Catch some Don’t Rush Challenges Below.

The boredom jumped out 😖 pic.twitter.com/db1bG6M13G — Lash (@lase_asoloo) March 22, 2020

