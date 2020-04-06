Mahalia On How Her Duo With Ella Mai Came About For “What You Did” [EXCLUSIVE]

Even though the world is on lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Majic 107.5/97.5’s Maria More was able to hop on a live stream with British singer Mahalia where they had good chat. The Love and Compromise singer Mahalia talks about how she connected with her fellow U.K. singer Ella Mai for her single “What You Did,” which flips the classic Cam’ron “Oh Boy” sample.
Check out the music video for “What You Did” below.
