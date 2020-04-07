CLOSE
The Best Way to Prevent the COVID-19 from Affecting Your family

This COVID-19 crisis has impacted the lives of everyone across the globe. The pandemic has leveled out the playing field for so many, that everyone has been a tad bit stressed because of it.

One of my many questions I had was simply about how to prevent this from affecting my family.

According to the CDC 

  1. Avoid being Exposed to the disease
  2. Clean Your hands
  3. Avoid Close contact with other people
  4. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth
  5. Clean and disinfect your home

So continue to follow these safe practices to keep your family safe and healthy during these times.

