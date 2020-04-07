The Best Way to Prevent the COVID-19 from Affecting Your family

This COVID-19 crisis has impacted the lives of everyone across the globe. The pandemic has leveled out the playing field for so many, that everyone has been a tad bit stressed because of it.
One of my many questions I had was simply about how to prevent this from affecting my family.
According to the CDC
- Avoid being Exposed to the disease
- Clean Your hands
- Avoid Close contact with other people
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth
- Clean and disinfect your home
So continue to follow these safe practices to keep your family safe and healthy during these times.