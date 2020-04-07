Riley Burruss Shows Off Natural Fro After Big Chop

We watched Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss grow up right before our eyes. The 17-year-old, who will start her college career at NYU this year, did the big chop and revealed her shorter fro on TikTok.

Riley’s hair was severely damaged and and she decided to cut it off and had her stylist Derek J do the shear honors. Kandi revealed her daughter’s new look in a fun TikTok video she posted on her Instagram page.

“So 2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off. Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. I like her Afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @derekjhair,” she captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time RIley showed off a big transformation. In 2018, she embarked on a weight loss journey that resulted in her losing 52 pounds. Riley started at 220 pounds and dropped down to 168 pounds.

Growing up in the public eye isn’t easy, we’re glad to see Riley coming into her own! In other news, Kandi Burruss and the ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta will be filming the RHOA reunion virtually.

