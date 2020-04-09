CLOSE
Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna & Future Jr’s Hair

Who knew Ciara could braid this well?

If Ciara hadn’t found success with her music career, she probably would have several hair salons in the Atlanta area. The Level Up singer is doing just fine amid stay at home orders and tending her children’s hair like a professional. Ci Ci showed off her skills in a photo of baby Future and princess Sienna’s braided do.

I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids,” she captioned the adorable sibling portrait using the hashtag “braids.”

According to salon owner Tierra Milton, of She & Her Studio, braids are the most requested hair style right now, which is why you can see many celeb women rocking plaits or knotless braids.

Not everyone is as skilled in the braiding department, which is why stylist Niani Barracks launched an online class “A Safe Space For Black Girls That Never Learned How To Braid,” designed to help take the shame away from Black women who want to learn how to braid.

Between Ayesha Curry’s at-home baby salon and Ciara’s skills, they could open up a lucrative kiddie salon business! (Once the quarantine is over that is).

Ayesha Curry’s At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The Cutest Thing Ever!

This Online Class Is Teaching Black Women How To Braid Without The Shame

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna & Future Jr’s Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

