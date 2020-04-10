Americans Should Start Seeing Deposits as Early as Next Week

Stimulus Payments

Congress passed the $2.2 Trillion dollar coronavirus relief fund that will help aid the millions of americans who have been laid off from work, and are having a hard time paying bills.

This relief will also assist business to be able to bail out, especially the ones impacted hard by COVID-19.

According to IRS payments will begin seeing stimulus payments as early as next week. This will be starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit.

Quote: The first round of direct-deposit payments will be made automatically to qualifying taxpayers.

Expect to be seeing your funds soon, and do right by the money because as fast as you get it it can also be one that fast.