Survey: 22% Of Ohians Are Drinking While Working From Home

Now you know some people out here cappin.
Some people are switching from having a cup of caffeine for a cup of liquor while working from home, according to a recent survey.
Alcohol.org had 3,000 workers take a survey on whether they drink while working from home. Here are some of the results:
- Hawaiians are more likely to drink during work hours with 67% of workers admitting to drinking.
- Arkansas was the least likely with only 8% admitting to drinking while working.
- 22% of Ohioans admit to drinking while working
- 33% of Michiganders admit to working and drinking
- Indiana and Kentucky have 26% of their work-from-home employees drinking
- Most workers prefer beer
Are you taking some sips of liquor while you work-from-home? Take our poll below!
Source: 10TV