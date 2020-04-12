CLOSE
Survey: 22% Of Ohians Are Drinking While Working From Home

Now you know some people out here cappin.

Some people are switching from having a cup of caffeine for a cup of liquor while working from home, according to a recent survey.

Alcohol.org had 3,000 workers take a survey on whether they drink while working from home. Here are some of the results:

  • Hawaiians are more likely to drink during work hours with 67% of workers admitting to drinking.
  • Arkansas was the least likely with only 8% admitting to drinking while working.
  • 22% of Ohioans admit to drinking while working
  • 33% of Michiganders admit to working and drinking
  • Indiana and Kentucky have 26% of their work-from-home employees drinking
  • Most workers prefer beer

Are you taking some sips of liquor while you work-from-home? Take our poll below!

