NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mom Dies From COVID-19 Complications

The mother of the NBA player was diagnosed back in late March of the fatal virus.

We want to offer our deepest condolences to Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Karl-Anthony Towns and his family after learning that his mother died on Monday. It is being reported that she died due to complications to COVID-19.

We reported back in March that his mother, Jacquline Towns, was diagnosed with the coronavirus and the family was asking for prayers as she fought in the hospital.

It was later reported that his father, Karl Towns Sr., was also tested for the virus but was released when his test results came back negative. Both the father and Karl-Anthony say Jacquliene had a fever of 103 degrees, and medicine was not helpful with trying to lower it.

Karl-Anthony released a video detailing how his mother’s health deteriorated and that we all need to take this pandemic seriously.

Jacquline was put under a medical reduce coma when her lungs started failing. There was a period of time when it seemed she was getting better but then shortly her lungs would give out again.

The Timberwolves also released a statement following the news of her death.

Source: The Jasmine Brand