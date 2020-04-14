NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mom Dies From COVID-19 Complications

The mother of the NBA player was diagnosed back in late March of the fatal virus.
I want to take this time to wish the most special and important woman in my life an amazing birthday today. You have always been the rock of our family and your strength and love has pushed me to not only be the best Basketbal player I could be, but be the best man I could be. I remember the times you used to come sleep with me when I was in Pre-K so I could sleep well in school or all the times you would sneak me out of school during my lunch and take me to Pizza Hut so we can eat that Buffett for lunch. I just want you to know I appreciate you tremendously and that with every step I take, I hope I am making you proud because I have never been prouder of anything in my life then to say your my mother. I love you ❤️
We want to offer our deepest condolences to Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Karl-Anthony Towns and his family after learning that his mother died on Monday. It is being reported that she died due to complications to COVID-19.
We reported back in March that his mother, Jacquline Towns, was diagnosed with the coronavirus and the family was asking for prayers as she fought in the hospital.
It was later reported that his father, Karl Towns Sr., was also tested for the virus but was released when his test results came back negative. Both the father and Karl-Anthony say Jacquliene had a fever of 103 degrees, and medicine was not helpful with trying to lower it.
Karl-Anthony released a video detailing how his mother’s health deteriorated and that we all need to take this pandemic seriously.
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.
Jacquline was put under a medical reduce coma when her lungs started failing. There was a period of time when it seemed she was getting better but then shortly her lungs would give out again.
The Timberwolves also released a statement following the news of her death.
