With Beauty Salons Closed, Box Hair Coloring Sales Are Up

Toilet tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizer and hair dye. With the coronavirus rendering us all homebound, folks are forced to tend to their own hair, which means picking up a few extra hair supplies on that Walmart run.

“People are starting to need a haircut,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told The Today Show. “You see more beard trimmers and hair color and things like that. It’s interesting to watch the dynamic play out.”

The COVID 19 pandemic forced beauty salons and supply stores to close, leaving Americans cutting and dying their own hair.

Nielsen reported a rise in clippers by 166% and hair coloring products are up by 23%, which supports that social distancing is working as more people stay home.

Celebrity women are also embracing their natural hair or doing their own hair themselves. Some celebrities are even embracing their own grey hair.

With restaurants are closed and people are forced to cook their own meals. Among hair supplies, sales for baking goods like spiral ham and yeast are also up.

Posted 10 hours ago

