Upcoming rapper Lil Mosey joined DJ Quick Silva on the Instagram Live to talk his newest single “Blueberry Faygo.” Quick caught up with Mosey during his quarantine and learned how he’s killing the time while waiting out the coronavirus. Watch the full interview below!

Lil Mosey Talks New Single ‘Blueberry Faygo’ + More was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: