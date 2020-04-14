Whew Chile, McDonalds Issues Apology after Sign in China, States Black People Not Allowed

The messiness is real over there in southern China, where a sign was revealed stating that Black people were NOT allowed to be there.
Apparently there were issues between law enforcement and Africans in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou that announced there were a cluster COVID-19 cases in a neighborhood with a large migrant population.
Of course the McDonalds issued an apology immediately “not representative of our inclusive values.” In an emailed statement, from a spokesman.
McDonald’s said it took the down the notice immediately and temporarily closed the location “immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests.”
How disgusting is this video below
I cannot with the mess!!
This is all coming after Donald Trump put his racism on full display by calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” upsetting the Chinese Americans, many came to their defense.
I mean but he does have a point does he not, but some opinions the POTUS should just keep to himself. There are others that want it address that blacks have been under attacked from the Chinese before all of this began.
What are your thoughts?