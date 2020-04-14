Whew Chile, McDonalds Issues Apology after Sign in China, States Black People Not Allowed

The messiness is real over there in southern China, where a sign was revealed stating that Black people were NOT allowed to be there.

Apparently there were issues between law enforcement and Africans in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou that announced there were a cluster COVID-19 cases in a neighborhood with a large migrant population.

Of course the McDonalds issued an apology immediately “not representative of our inclusive values.” In an emailed statement, from a spokesman.

McDonald’s said it took the down the notice immediately and temporarily closed the location “immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests.”

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

How disgusting is this video below

Holy shit "China is currently evicting Africans in the country, reportedly in a way of shifting blame of the Coronavirus onto them" pic.twitter.com/Eio4uFGq53 — Josh (@JoshLeCash) April 11, 2020

I cannot with the mess!!

This is all coming after Donald Trump put his racism on full display by calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” upsetting the Chinese Americans, many came to their defense.

I mean but he does have a point does he not, but some opinions the POTUS should just keep to himself. There are others that want it address that blacks have been under attacked from the Chinese before all of this began.

And I’m going to need all of these Asian celebrities speaking out against attacks brought on by Trump calling the virus “Chinese” to speak up about how Africans are suffering and have ALWAYS been suffering in China. https://t.co/EJZ16K2JkT — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) April 13, 2020

