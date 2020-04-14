TikTok Hosting A 48-Hour Virtual Music Festival This Weekend!

Throughout this coronavirus outbreak, technology and social media has played a major role in helping people cope and pass time. The app Tik Tok definitely has been the go to app to complete challenge after challenge that has popped up during this quarantine. With everyone in the house tuned into the social network, Tik Tok is now partnering with LiveXLive to present “Music Lives,” a virtual 48-hour music festival!

The “Music Lives” festival will help celebrate one of the few things helping us all stay sane. Over 35 artists will be featured, such as Trippie Redd, Nas and Swae Lee. This 49 hour festival of music will be completely free to enjoy. People will have an opportunity to donate to the Recording Academy MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, however, which will provide financial support to people in the music industry who are affected by the pandemic.

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen put together a special broadcast entitled, “One World: Together At Home!” The event includes Lady Gaga and Lizzo, to name a few and will be co-hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert! So needless to say, you need to make sure you are tuned in!

“Music Lives” will be going live April 18th so get ready to tap in on the LiveXLive TikTok!

Source: Baller Alert

