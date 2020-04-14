Another One: Drake’s Latest Phenomenon “Toosie Slide” Debuts At Number 1 On The Billboard Hot 100

Drake really knows how to make a hit song, and lately, he’s been pretty good with creating a few viral dance crazes here and there, too.

On Monday, April 13, Billboard announced that Drake’s latest single, “Toosie Slide,” debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marks yet another new accomplishment for the rapper, becoming the first male artist to debut three Number 1 songs on the Hot 100 chart: “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and now, “Toosie Slide.” That record doesn’t include other songs like his features on Rihanna’s number ones “What’s My Name?” and “Work” and “In My Feelings,” which didn’t debut at the top spot, but made it there eventually because of his previous dance phenomenon associated with the song.

This news comes a week after Drizzy dropped “Toosie Slide,” which quickly caught the attention of everyone on TikTok and quickly jumped to No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

After the news broke, Drake responded to his single topping the Hot 100 chart via Instagram, giving some credit to the song’s namesake, social media influencer, Toosie. He posted a text conversation between the two of them, which shows Toosie and his friends giving the rapper a sneak peek of the makings of what is now known as the “Toosie Slide” dance.

“From the chat to the charts,” Drake wrote before tagging those responsible for the choreography. “@toosie @ogleloo @teo @hiiikey @ozmusiqe BILLBOARD DEBUT #1 on a warm up ting.”

Congrats to Drizzy on yet another huge accomplishment in his career.

