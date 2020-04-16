Cyntoia Brown Blast Netflix’s Documentary About Her

Brown says she is currently working on her own documentary to share her story the right way.

It looks like Netflix is not in the business of asking permission before they create documentaries about people. Early this year there was controversy around the Aaron Hernandez documentary “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” after his fiance Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez and his legal team were upset with the streaming company for producing a film without their consent.

Now you can add Cyntoia Brown to that list. On Wednesday the streaming service released their trailer for the upcoming documentary “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story.”

The doc will shed light on Brown’s past, her mental health, her life as a prisoner and convicted murder and her fight in prison reform.

Sounds good right? Not if you ask Brown herself. Shortly after the trailer hit the internet she responded saying she had no involvement in the project.

The Netflix documentary is set to be released on April 29th.

Source: The Jasmine Brand