Friend Of The Show Willy Sims Remembers Jackie Robinson + A Quarantine Prayer For The People, AMEN! [VIDEO]

Every year on this day in Major League Baseball, all of the players and coaches where the number 42 in honor of the late great Jackie Robinson. Since all sports around the world are at a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we decided to have special friend of the show Willy Sims pop up on air and share his relationship he had with Jackie many years ago. For some reason, we are not buying all of his story though….

People are also starting to loose track of which week we are in for home quarantining, so Billy Sorrells thought it was the appropriate time to drop a prayer for all the people to help uplift the spirits during these trying times, can we get an amen?!

